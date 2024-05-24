Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’

The Morning Hustle’s homegirl Syleena Johnson—singer-actress-bodybuilder—joins the show to talk everything from age gaps and industry facts, to her brand new music and upcoming performances!
Check out her new single ‘Black Balloon’ and follow @syleenajohnson to keep up!
WATCH SLYEENA JOHNSON ON THE MORNING HUSTLE SHOW
Behind-the-Scenes of the Paint Your Parter Challenge
Full Interview
- Syleena Johnson Explains Her Pivot Into Fitness & Her TV One Series ‘One Stage To The Next’ [WATCH]
- R. Kelly’s Lawyer Appeals Use Of RICO In Conviction
- LeToya Luckett Shuts Down The Red Carpet (Multiple Times) As Co-Host Of The 2024 Black Music Honors Awards
