New Alien: Romulus Trailer Gives Fans of The Franchise More Hope That Fede Álvarez Understood The Assignment

While not giving away the film's plot, we see the poor unfortunate souls and one android encounter facehuggers and more as they fight for survival on a derelict space station they discover while scavenging the deep ends of space.

Published on June 4, 2024

'Alien Romulus' Gets Terrifying New Trailer

Source: Walt Disney / 20th Century Studios / Alien: Romulus

The latest trailer from Walt Disney’s upcoming Alien: Romulus film gives us all the claustrophobic horror from Ridley Scott’s exceptional first film, Alien, and action from James Cameron’s perfect sequel, Aliens, without spoiling the upcoming film’s plot. 

It truly feels like Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead) understood the assignment with Alien: Romulus and was the perfect man for the job to breathe new life into the struggling Alien film franchise.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney and 20th Century Studios delivered a new trailer for Alien: Romulus, and it perfectly recaptures the terrifying magic the first film gave viewers when viewers the first trailer for the 1979 film had the famous tagline, “In space, no one can hear you scream.”

Fans were happy to see the famous tagline appear near the end of the roughly two-minute trailer. In it, a batch of space colonizers experience terror when they encounter the “most terrifying life form in the universe,” the Xenomorph.

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu.

After directing the last entry, 2017’s Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott will serve as a producer on Alien: Romulus.

August 16, 2024, can’t get here soon enough. We need this film immediately.

 

New Alien: Romulus Trailer Gives Fans of The Franchise More Hope That Fede Álvarez Understood The Assignment  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

