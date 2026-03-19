'Being The Black Final Girl Is An Amazing Honor' — Zazie Beetz On Flipping Horror Tropes In 'They Will Kill You' [Exclusive]

Source: Credit: (Photo by SPINXX/Verbal Slick for BlerDCon) / BlerDCon 2026 – Zazie Beetz during the ‘They Will Kill You,’ panel at BlerDcon.

Costumes, creativity, and community took center stage at the annual BlerDCon 2026, which delivered one of its most electrifying years yet and MadameNoire was on the scene for the incredible festivities. The three-day celebration of Black nerd culture in the DMV, which took place between March 7 and March 9, drew more than 16,000 attendees, bringing together fans, creators, studios, and cultural tastemakers. Bright stars including actress Zazie Beetz and hip-hop icon Redman joined the festivities at the event, which highlights and celebrates Blerd culture.

Zazie Beetz hosted a meet & greet and a special-effects activation.

A major highlight of the weekend was the appearance of actress Zazie Beetz, who joined the convention for a special presentation tied to her upcoming film They Will Kill You. Fans were treated to an exclusive 18-minute footage screening alongside an immersive special-effects (SFX) makeup activation, a meet-and-greet, and press engagements with content creators and media.

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Source: Credit: (Photo by SPINXX/Verbal Slick for BlerDCon) / BlerDCon 2026 – Zazie Beetz gets special effects makeup done during BlerDCon.

Cool-headed and captivating, Zazie Beetz continues to prove herself one of Hollywood’s most dynamic talents, and she arrived at BlerDCon spotlighting her explosive new film, They Will Kill You. Directed by Kirill Sokolov, the action-comedy horror thriller follows Beetz’ character Asia Reaves, who answers a help-wanted ad for a housekeeping job in a mysterious New York City high-rise, only to discover a building plagued by years of disappearances and something far more sinister lurking within. What begins as a routine job quickly turns into a brutal, high-octane fight for survival in the film, which makes its debut on March 27.

During an exclusive interview with Beetz, the actress told MadameNoire that the upcoming film gave her the chance to redefine horror tropes and unpack a character that is both complex and vulnerable. While she’s often given roles depicting strong characters, vulnerability is what excites Beetz about her character for They Will Kill You.

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“I think I really just tried to choose roles that I feel drawn to, emotionally, of wherever I’m at in life,” Beetz explained. “Is that something I want to reflect, explore? I think that complexity is definitely something I look for. People think I’m really tough, so I’m given those opportunities of exploring stronger women…I like taking that on, but then where’s the vulnerability underneath that? That’s what’s really important to me, as a Black woman to kind of be in that strength.”

Source: Credit: (Photo by SPINXX/Verbal Slick for BlerDCon) / BlerDCon 2026 – Attendee dresses up in a vibrant costume at BlerDCon which took place March 7-9, 2026.

Beetz also highlighted how the upcoming horror film flips a familiar genre trope on its head — becoming the “final girl” in a space where Black characters have historically been killed off first.

“I love turning that idea on its head and changing the genre of horror, specifically in Black women and Black men dying first so often in films. And I love this, you know, being the Black final girl like that’s an amazing honor,” the actress said proudly. “I don’t think in the first sort of clip that was shown here, you don’t really understand what’s driving her to be there and driving her also to go against her instincts, but she has a very emotional goal in this movie. And so for me, that was what was like, interesting for me to play with. I think it’s incredible to have more Black people in the horror space as well. I think it’s interesting to explore human extremes and to have that sandbox to play in.

Beyond the film conversation, Beetz reflected on the unique energy of conventions like BlerDCon and the connection she feels with fans who have supported her work over the years, including her characters in Deadpool 2 and the beloved Atlanta.

“Black nerds have been such a huge part of my fan base in such a special way, like between Deadpool and Atlanta. I always felt very connected to that. It’s just amazing to see. I love interacting with fans and BlerDCon just gives you the opportunity to really see and feel and, just connect,” she gushed, before adding:

“I’m often actually very emotional at cons, because it’s just amazing to see everyone expressing themselves, and everyone feeling so safe to express themselves in this community that was built. And so I just feel so honored to be a part of that and to be accepted in that, and that people feel safe with me in their community.”

Source: Credit: (Photo by SPINXX/Verbal Slick for BlerDCon) / BlerDCon 2026 – the audience during the ‘They Will Kill You’ panel during BlerDCon.

The legendary Redman performed during BlerDCon 2026.

Music was another major highlight of the weekend. Redman thrilled fans throughout the convention, greeting attendees, selling merchandise at his Free The Green booth, and connecting with the BlerDCon community. On Saturday night he surprised the crowd with an impromptu performance.

Comedian Godfrey delivered standout moments for a packed audience, while Carl Jones, the creative force behind The Boondocks, connected with attendees during programming throughout the weekend.

The cosplay was equally unforgettable. Attendees arrived in standout looks, showing off creative and detailed costumes that reflected the spirit and imagination of the community.

Source: Credit: (Photo by SPINXX/Verbal Slick for BlerDCon) / BlerDCon 2026 – Attendees dress up in vibrant costumes at BlerDCon which took place March 7-9, 2026.

Sponsors also played an important role in the convention’s success. The 2026 partners included the Society of American Foresters, RenderATL, and the National Landing BID. BlerDCon also launched a new partnership with CJ Peters, founder of Black Spades, featuring a packed workshop and a two-day Spades tournament complete with prizing.

Film and streaming partners helped elevate the fan experience across the convention floor. Netflix highlighted One Piece: Into the Grand Line with a vibrant activation featuring a photo booth, permanent and temporary tattoos, Straw Hats, and replicas inspired by Zoro’s iconic three-sword style.

Amazon MGM Studios kicked off the weekend with a pre-reception and advance screening celebrating Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The evening also included a special trailer presentation for Is God Is, written and directed by Aleshea Harris.

Source: Credit: (Photo by SPINXX/Verbal Slick for BlerDCon) / BlerDCon 2026

“This year felt like a true family reunion,” said BlerDCon Founder Hilton George. “Seeing thousands of Blerds come together to celebrate the culture we love reminds us why this community continues to grow.”

The festival concluded with a standing-room-only closing ceremony attended by more than 2,000 fans, where George announced BlerDCon’s highly anticipated 10th anniversary theme for 2027: “SLAM!”

If you missed out on this year’s festival, don’t fret. Tickets for BlerDCon 2027 are on sale now. Take a look at a few more photos from the fun event below.