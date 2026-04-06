Nann Regrets Ruckus! Trick Daddy Claps Back At Alpha Kappa Alpha Regional Director For Cutting Pearl-Clutching Concert After Pink & Green Grievances Go Viral

Trick Daddy just wanted to “Take It To Da House” for an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority conference. Now, he’s taking it to hell after a Regional Director pulled the plug on his peen-popping performance. “Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that motherf**king mic! Ain’t no clean versions!” he clapped back.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

First of all, who thought of entertainment for an illustrious sorrority’s 3rd South Atlantic Regional Conference and booked Trick Daddy? All of social media wants to know because now the Miami legend claims they have have him “f**ked up” for expecting anything less than his standard Slip-n-Slide shenanigans. “Trick loves the kids,” but let’s not get carried away!

On Friday, video clips went viral with a crowd seemingly full of confused and concerned elders watching Trick perform his classic hits like “J.O.D.D.” (“Jump On Da D**k”). While hyping up the crowd at the Step and Stroll Competition, he yelled, “If you want your p***y ate, put your f**king hands up!” This isn’t shocking to anyone familiar with his over-the-top and gritty music. However, as some attendees bagan to walk out, his microphone and music were cut off early.

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“Let’s give Trick Daddy a round of applause! We went a little to far,” an unseen woman announced over the sound system. According to a statement from South Atlantic Regional Director of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Tiffany Moore Russell, she was the one who cut the show short after it she claims it violated a previous agreement with Trick Daddy.

“We met several times with him and his team to detail our requirements, including attire, language, and specific songs. Unfortunately, our requirements were ignored,” Russell wrote.

“The language, the lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were not acceptable. I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and our brand,” she continued.

All it takes is a few episodes of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami to know many have tried and failed to tell Trick Daddy what to do. When the organization tried it following the viral backlash, the raunchy restauranteur basically kept the same energy from one of his many Trina collaborations: “Uh-huh. Ok. What’s Up? Shut Up!”

Check out Trick Daddy’s concert clapback after the flip!