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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 19

Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 19 — A Love Letter To 50 Queer Queens Owning Lesbian Visibility Week

Women Crush Wednesday hits a little differently this week!

Published on April 22, 2026

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Women Crush Wednesday Lesbian Visibility Edition — 50 Queer Queens Stealing The Spotlight This Week, Vol. 19
Source: Instagram / @doechii

Women Crush Wednesday hits a little differently this week!

Whether you’re a lesbian who is femme, non-binary, or you identify as a staddy, we celebrate you each and every day of the year, but just a tad bit extra along this year’s Lesbian Visibility Week (April 20-26, 2026).

Originally celebrated in July 1990, this week was launched as a movement to celebrate lesbians, queer women, and nonbinary individuals who often face erasure in media and culture coupled with stereotypes and misrepresentation.

From Doechii to Kehlani, Janelle Monae, Niecy Nash-Betts, and every beautiful queer queen in between, this week is for you, and yet another reminder that your presence is valued, supported and championed here at MadameNoire. This weekly Women Crush Wednesday list is about much more than eye candy, and hotties who continously catch our eyes and keep us on our toes, it is meant to empower all of our queer queen no matter what letter you make up in the LGBTQIA community!

Check out this week’s queer queens below!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens We’re Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18

1. Janelle Monae

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Singer Janelle Monae performs as a special guest on the Mojave Stage during weekend 2, day 2 of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

2. Doechii

The Daily Front Row's 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Doechii attends The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

3. Niecy Nash-Betts

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Niecy Nash attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

4. Kehlani

The 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival - Inside
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Kehlani attends the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival at Cavallo Ranch on April 11, 2026 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

5. Ty Young

Birthday Celebration For The Legendary Jerry Clark
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tamera Young attends a Birthday Celebration For The Legendary Jerry Clark at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on April 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

6. Tessa Thompson

"The Fear Of 13" Broadway Opening Night
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: Tessa Thompson poses at the opening night of the new play “The Fear of 13” on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theater on April 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

7. Tinashe

Red Bull Mirage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 - Weekend 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tinashe visits Red Bull Mirage during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull)

8. Jozzy

Red Bull Mirage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 - Weekend 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jozzy visits Red Bull Mirage during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull)

9. Queen Latifah

CinemaCon 2026 - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Inside
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: Queen Latifah accepts the Cultural Impact in Film Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

10. Laverne Cox

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 06, 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Actress Laverne Cox is seen arriving to the world premiere of Apple’s “Outcome” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

11. Auntie Nae

12. Willow Smith

13. Victoria Monet

14. Big Boss Vette

15. Murph

16. Porsha Williams

17. Sway the Pro

18. Jerrie Johnson

19. Jessica Betts

20. Tia Hogue

21. Morgz

22. wellness.liss

23. Jasmin A. Robinson

24. Azzi Fudd

25. Tonya Latrice

26. Lena Waithe

27. traveling.auntie

28. Brandi

29. Brittany ‘Boss Britt’ Hodge

30. Chevena

31. Dym Mo’Nique

32. Alylah

33. Zaria

34. Tucker

35. Kennedy E.

36. Milan

37. Kari

38. Annabella

39. Heaven Grace

40. Goldie

41. Shanna Simon

42. Jus

43. MyLin Stokes Kennedy

44. SK

45. Amara Yacine

46. Sophia

47. Young M.A.

48. Kia Barnes

49. Raquel Willis

50. Maia

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Can Exist As Myself’ — ‘Pose’ Star Kya Azeen Brings Ballroom, Black Queerness & Big Energy To Broadway’s ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’ [Exclusive]

SEE ALSO
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Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 19 — A Love Letter To 50 Queer Queens Owning Lesbian Visibility Week was originally published on madamenoire.com

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