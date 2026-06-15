Body-Baring Bardi Goes Ballistic Over Knicks Win With Quavo
‘The Streets Are Calling Me!’ Cardi B & Her Peek-A-Boo Cheeks Go Bing Bong Ballistic Over Knicks Win While Partying With Quavo & Travis Scott
Somebody better get her ’cause she out here looking fine!
The only person more hype than Spike Lee about the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Championship win might be Cardi B! The “Bodega Baddie” took to the streets of her city for a victory lap to show Travis Scott and Quavo how NYC really gets down!
The moment that the Knicks victory was official, Cardi immediately went live on Instagram to celebrate with a few million of her closest fans. “Oh, my God! We f**king won! We outside!” she screamed, running from room to room with her pink bonnet billowing.
The first order of business was getting glam on the go.
“We outside right now! Get my makeup done right now! The streets is calling me!” she shouted.
Even in a hurry, Cardi’s squad doesn’t miss! She switched up from the cheetah print PJs and bonnet to a sleek middlepart bussdown, skintight plunging pink shirt featuring underboob, and curve-hugging jeans with lace-up cut-outs on each cheek.
Hit the flip to see the ‘fit!
Cardi B Breaks The Internet & Sets The NYC Streets On Fire With Her Kicks Victory ‘Fit
It’s giving pretty & perched AF! Of course, her outfit wouldn’t be complete without her orange purse and blue nails to rep the Knicks colors.
Once Cardi hit the club, it was just as packed with overjoyed fans and fellow celebs. She ended up sliding a shot to Travis Scott while turning up right in front of the DJ.
Another fan noted that Travis looked extra hype from the exchange. Who wouldn’t want to party with Cardi?
Good googly moogly! Cardi’s copious cakes were very much OUTSIDE, too!
As one of the fans noted in their videos, Cardi’s estranged husband Offset was in the building with Quavo. The good Knicks energy wasn’t strong enough to get the embattled exes to link up as far as we know, but the “Hello” hottie partied to Drake’s new song “Shabang” with her former Migo-in-law, Quavo.
Whew! Don’t hurt ’em, Belcalis!
Bardi Gang couldn’t get enough of the cheek-peeking denim and neither can we!
Even after another night where it seems like “the Don Julio does the trick errrtime,” Cardi doubled down on her whimsical wishes for what will happen when the Knicks break the 53-year streak since their last championship win.
“The rats will disappear, trees will start growing, potholes will be filled,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a viral clip. Welp, it looks like Cardi’s new friend Mayor Zohran Mamdani has more work to do after the Knicks championship parade on Thursday. The city-wide celebration will kick off in Battery Park at 10 a.m. ET. The parade route will “travel north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes before concluding at City Hall,” according to an announcement from Mamdani’s office. We expect to see Cardi somewhere in the mix for that, too!
‘The Streets Are Calling Me!’ Cardi B & Her Peek-A-Boo Cheeks Go Bing Bong Ballistic Over Knicks Win While Partying With Quavo & Travis Scott was originally published on bossip.com
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