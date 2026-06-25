Every Time Barack Obama Has Clapped Back At Trump

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Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty – 9 of President Obama’s best clapbacks. Barack Obama may be out of the White House, but if recent years have proven anything, it’s that the former president hasn’t lost his timing. Whether he’s delivering a pointed one-liner from a convention stage, issuing a rare public response through a spokesperson, or casually suggesting he occupies prime real estate in Donald Trump’s mind, Obama has repeatedly shown that when it comes to clapbacks, he prefers a slow burn over a shouting match. And while the political rivalry between Obama and Trump has evolved into one of the most public feuds in modern politics, some of Obama’s responses have landed with the precision of a seasoned comedian delivering the final punchline. Here are nine Obama clapback moments that had people talking. 1.”I Obviously Have a Room in His Head” – A Clapback From His 2026 Appearance On All The Smoke. During a June 24 appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson asked Obama about Trump’s frequent references to him. Obama’s response? “I obviously have a room…. a suite in his head.” The former president appeared amused by the ongoing fixation, calling it “strange” for a sitting president. “It show’s me somebody’s who’s not focused on the American people.” But he wasn’t quite finished. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Reflecting on face-to-face interactions, Obama added that when Trump has been in the same room with him, “He doesn’t talk like that because he knows better.” After the episode aired, Obama’s comments immediately took off online, with many declaring the “suite in his head” remark an instant classic. A classic Obama clapback indeed!

2. His 2026 Obama Presidential Center Speech That Had Everyone Reading Between the Lines. When Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18, 2026, neither needed to say Trump’s name for people to know who they were talking about. Speaking to supporters, Obama reflected on the country’s founding ideals. “There will be no kings or lords, no serfs or subjects, but only citizens,” he said. He then added that “no one is above the law.” Meanwhile, Michelle Obama delivered her own pointed remarks, praising her husband’s time in office and noting that he carried out his duties with “grace, class, and composure.” Subtle? Maybe. Accidental? Probably not.

3. The Quote That Kept Echoing During His 2025 London Appearance: “All Of That Is Violence Against The Truth.” By September 2025, Obama had taken his commentary and legendary one-liners overseas. During a conversation with historian David Olusoga at London’s O2 Arena, Obama doubled down on concerns about misinformation and public trust. He hit back at the Trump administration’s unproven public health claims that linked Tylenol (acetaminophen) use by pregnant women to autism, warning of consequences. His epic clapback became one of the event’s most memorable sound bites. “The degree to which that undermines public health, the degree to which that can do harm to women who are pregnant, the degree to which that creates anxiety for parents who do have children who are autistic, which by the way itself is subject to a spectrum, and a lot of what is being trumpeted as these massive increases actually have to do with a broadening of the criteria across that spectrum, so that people can actually get services and help,” he said, before adding: “All of that is violence against the truth.” Short. Sharp. And endlessly shareable.

4. Obama Also Called Trump “A Spectacle” During His 2025 London Appearance.

6. The 2025 Treason Accusation Response. Obama is famously selective about engaging with criticism, which is why people took notice when his office issued a direct response after Trump accused him of committing treason in July 2025. According to the statement, the president called the allegations “outrageous,” “ridiculous,” and “a weak attempt at distraction.” The statement also noted that Obama’s team typically doesn’t respond to “constant nonsense” but felt this particular claim warranted an exception, making it an epic clapback.

7. The 2024 DNC Roast Heard Around The World. If there were an award for political stand-up, Obama may have earned a nomination during the 2024 Democratic National Convention. While endorsing Kamala Harris, the former president turned his attention to Trump and delivered what quickly became one of the most discussed speeches of the election cycle. Obama described Trump as a “78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator.” But he wasn’t done. He also poked fun at Trump’s “weird obsession with crowd sizes” — complete with a hand gesture that instantly became meme material — before comparing him to a “neighbor who won’t stop running his leaf blower outside your window.”

8. His 2015 State of the Union “I Won Both of Them” Burn. While delivering his 2015 State of the Union Address, he mentioned, “I have no more campaigns to run.” When a bloc of the opposing side sarcastically applauded, he went off-script and quickly fired back: “I know because I won both of them.”