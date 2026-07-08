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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 30

WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

Women Crush Wednesday rolled back around quickly!

Published on July 8, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
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A person wearing sunglasses, a jersey, and cowboy boots sitting in a field of flowers.
Source: Instagram / @shemalove

Women Crush Wednesday rolled back around quickly!

From Essence Festival to the lesbians and staddys holding it down in music, beauty, fashion, and beyond, this list is a continued celebration of queer queens from the U.S. to across the pond.

It simply doesn’t get better than this. Whetther you’re a femme, masc-presenting, or meeting us in the middle, this WCW is dedicated to the beauties who are bringing the heat and putting the fine in summertime, looking like the most delectable treats up and down our timelines.

This marks the 30th volume of the list we’ve launched to hold space for the LGBTQIA+ cuties that Madamenoire finds itself crushing on week by week. With every installment, we aim to curate a place where those in the community not only feel revered but also safe.

Check out the 50 queer queens capturing our attention this week.

RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 29: The Girls, Gays & Theys Are Outside —From Megan To Willow, Here Are The 50 Queer Queens We’re Crushing On This Week

1.Keke Palmer

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Keke Palmer speaks during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

2.KWN

Yardland Festival 2026 - Day 2
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 4: KWN performs during day two of the Yardland Festival at Hippodrome De Vincennes on July 4, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Lartige Catillon/Getty Images)

3. Niecy Nash-Betts

An Evening Celebrating An Icon Honoring Sylvia Rhone Hosted by Missy Elliott
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend An Evening Celebrating An Icon Honoring Sylvia Rhone Hosted by Missy Elliott at The Sun Rose on June 25, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

4. Kehlani

2026 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Singer Kehlani performs on stage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage

5. Queen Latifah

concert features Chris Stapleton and The Smashing Pumpkins, hosted by Queen Latifah, with appearances by Chaka Khan and Anthony Ramos.
Los Angeles, CA – July 04: Queen Latifah performs and hosts America’s Block Party at Los Angeles Memorial coliseum on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

6. Azzi Fudd

Dallas Wings v Toronto Tempo
TORONTO, CANADA – JULY 5: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings dribbles against the Toronto Tempo during the second half in their WNBA game at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on July 5, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

7. Monroe Alise

8. Murph

9. Jerrie Johnson

10. Tia Hogue

11. Willow Smith

12. Big Boss Vette

13. Lakeyah

14. Kemi Marie

15. Tinashe

16. Jasmin A. Robinson

17. Victoria Monet

18. Tonya Latrice

19. Morgz

20. Liss

21. Chelsea Lemore

22. Tam Young

23. Robin Roberts

24. Jordyn Jay

25. traveling.auntie

26. Kya Azeen

27. Brittany Hodge

28. Wanda Sykes

29. Brittney Griner

30. BRE-Z

31. Sasha Lance

32. Mudy

33. Jozzy

34. Chevena

35. TheARTI$T

36. Dym Mo’Nique

37. Zaria

38. Janae Sims

39. Nakia Stephens

40. Porsha Willliams

41. Tucker

42. Kennedy E.

43. Shema Love

44. Lugo

45. TMB

46. Adema Yowa

47. Kayden

48. Milan

49. Milena Sanchez

50. Kari

RELATED CONTENT: “Say It Loud” Black Queer and HBCU Proud With Obio Jones And Silvio Horsely

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WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday was originally published on madamenoire.com

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