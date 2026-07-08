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Beauty Bombshells Who Stunned At ESSENCE Fest 2026

The Essence Of Fineness! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Vibrant Hautties & Beauty Bombshells Who Elevated The Vibes At ESSENCE Fest 2026

Swoon-worthy stunners who showed up and showed out at this year's ESSENCE Fest in NOLA

Published on July 8, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
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The essence of fineness!

A woman in a yellow halter top and striped skirt stands in front of palm trees on a sunny city street.
Source: IG: @jalisaevaughn

The stunners sheauxed up and sheauxed out at this year’s energy-elevating ESSENCE Fest where culture collided with community at the star-powered spectacular in the heart of NOLA.

Basking in immaculate vibes, attendees were treated to free goodies at immersive activations, delicious eats at (literally) every corner, epic performances at the sold out Superdome, informative panel discussions, and more while serving every flavor of FINE in fabulous fashions.

Setting the tone for the weekend was beauty behemoth Brown Sugar Babe which brought together the baddest (and buzziest) bombshells for an exquisite French Kiss affair celebrating PRIVÉ—an exciting new chapter for the wildly popular brand.

Designed for those who appreciate elevated fragrance, timeless details, and luxury in every layer, guests were the first to step inside the world of PRIVÉ and experience what’s next for BSB.

Dripping with opulence, the exclusive soirée set the tone for the brand’s weekend-winning presence inside Beautycon where they handed out must-have gift bags to seas of excited guests inside the convention center.

Have you ordered from Brown Sugar Babe? If so, which product? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of fly girlies, vibrant hautties, and beauty bombshells who stunned at this year’s ESSENCE Fest on the flip.

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The Essence Of Fineness! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Vibrant Hautties & Beauty Bombshells Who Elevated The Vibes At ESSENCE Fest 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

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