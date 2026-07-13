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Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: "It's Such..

Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

Fresh off his performance at Coca Cola's Shine City Experience during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, Grammy nominated R&B singer Destin Conrad caught up with CVBER to reflect on making h...

Published on July 12, 2026

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Coca-Cola presents Estin Conrad performing on stage with a laptop and microphone, against a large red Coca-Cola backdrop.
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Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community”

For many artists, performing at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is more than just another stop on the calendar. It is a defining career moment.

Fresh off his performance at Coca Cola’s Shine City Experience during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, Grammy nominated R&B singer Destin Conrad caught up with CVBER to reflect on making his ESSENCE Festival debut and what the experience meant to him.

“This is my first one,” Conrad shared.

Known as one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Black culture, music, and community, ESSENCE Festival left a lasting impression on the singer.

“It’s beautiful. I’ve realized that it’s such a beautiful thing to have space and community. I’m just really excited to be a part of people’s memories at such a beautiful event.”

For Conrad, performing at the festival was about much more than taking the stage. It was about becoming part of a legacy that has celebrated Black artists, creatives, and culture for decades.

“It’s really good to see myself in these spaces,” he said.

The performance came at an exciting time in Conrad’s career. His latest single, “Nervous,” recently introduced fans to his upcoming project, Roadrunner, which explores life on the road as a touring artist.

As his career continues to reach new heights, moments like his ESSENCE Festival debut remind him how far he has come. From building an audience during the Vine era to earning a Grammy nomination and now performing at one of Black culture’s most iconic festivals, Conrad continues to prove he is one of R&B’s brightest rising stars.

With new music on the way and momentum continuing to build, Destin Conrad’s first ESSENCE Festival appearance feels like the beginning of many more to come.

RELATED: Tiny Harris, Dreezy, Kehlani, Destin Conrad & Shaboozy Swarm EMPIRE’s Pre-Grammy Party

RELATED: 10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

RELATED: 10 Black Queer Artists To Add To Your Playlist

Destin Conrad Reflects on His First ESSENCE Festival: “It’s Such a Beautiful Thing to Have Space and Community” was originally published on hot1009.com

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