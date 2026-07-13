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U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies at 71

The Republican Senator from South Carolina has died at the age of 71 after a "brief and sudden illness."

Published on July 12, 2026

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WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has died.

His office has confirmed that the Republican Senator from South Carolina has died at age 71 after a “brief and sudden illness.” A statement from Graham’s office says the senator’s family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Emergency personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night. Photographs showed paramedics carrying a person on a stretcher from Graham’s home to an awaiting ambulance. There’s no word yet on his cause of death.

Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Republican from South Carolina had served in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2003 and was seeking re-election in the November midterms.

President Trump is paying his respects to the late Senator. Early Sunday, Trump posted his condolences on social media, and called Graham “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known” and “a true American Patriot.”

Trump said Graham will be greatly missed and that funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

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U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies at 71 was originally published on wibc.com

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