Jay-Z Wraps Up Yankee Stadium Residency With A Bang
Roc Resplendence: Jay-Z Wraps Up Yankee Stadium Residency With A Bang Following Hours-Long Delay, Delivers With Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher & More
- Delayed start due to logistical issues, but Jay-Z prioritized fan safety over starting on time.
- Jay-Z brought out numerous special guests, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Usher, to perform a variety of hits.
- The marathon show spanned nearly 50 songs, covering Jay-Z's extensive discography, particularly his 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint' albums.
Despite an hours-long delay and a super late start to the show, Jay-Z treated his fans to a myriad of special guests at his July 12 Yankee Stadium concert.
Sunday’s concert was dubbed “Extra Innings” as it was added after the initial pair of Yankee Stadium shows were announced. The name also suggested that Hov was free to explore his stacked catalog without focusing an entire performance on one specific album, which was the case at the two previous engagements.
The show actually ended up kicking off early Monday morning, plagued by hours of delays due to logistical issues at the stadium. “We’re going to go until like 5 a.m., so don’t be scared,” Jay said, per Variety, at about 1 a.m., about 40 minutes after the show finally started.
When the clock struck midnight, Jay’s band took their places, but he didn’t make his way onto the stage until 12:20 a.m.
“It was like 10,000 people outside and they closed all the doors and somebody rushed the doors and they closed the door,” the rapper said while addressing the delay. “But your guys’ safety and everybody’s safety outside, it’s 10,000 people outside, I don’t want to start music and people get trampled. So I’m really sorry for the inconvenience but I had to make sure everybody’s OK. So I appreciate your patience, we’re going to have a good time tonight. I got some s**t for you, I promise you.”
Once the show finally began, Hov treated the audience to a tour of his discography that featured guest appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Pharrell Williams, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Swizz Beatz, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and The-Dream.
As the night went on, Jay-Z played almost 50 songs over the course of nearly three hours.
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A lot of Sunday night’s set was made up of songs that Jay-Z performed as part of his Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint shows earlier that week. Still, the 40,000 fans in attendance were just happy to see Jay, his special guests, and a celebration of one of the greatest careers in hip-hop.
During the show, Teyana Taylor took over for in for Mary J. Blige’s hook on “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” just as Beyoncé did during night one of the residency. Bey also returned to the stage for a rendition of “Drunk in Love” alongside her husband.
Rihanna told the crowd that she “missed this s**t” after she took the stage to sing the hook on “Run This Town.” She also performed “B**ch Better Have My Money.”
Usher took over to sing the hook on “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” before also singing “Throwback.”
Just as he did the night before, Pharrell came out to perform a medley of his collaborations with Hov. The-Dream took over for Frank Ocean’s part on “No Church in the Wild.” Clipse performed “Grindin.”
Fat Joe and Jadakiss came out at the end for “New York.” Jeezy performed “Seen It All” and “Go Crazy.” And Swizz Beatz helped Jay through some of the hits they’ve made together.
The final moments of the night featured Jay rapping an a cappella version of “Dear Summer,” a song released as a farewell following his early 2000s faux-retirement. And, of course, the night concluded with his track “Encore,” before fireworks exploded in the New York sky as the clock hit 3 a.m.
Roc Resplendence: Jay-Z Wraps Up Yankee Stadium Residency With A Bang Following Hours-Long Delay, Delivers With Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher & More was originally published on bossip.com
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