Purify & Soothe: 6 Best Clay Masks For Clearer, Smoother Skin

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No matter how diligent you are with your skincare routine, adding weekly treatments into the mix is a must. While the standard cleanser-to-moisturizer regimen works wonders at keeping your skin’s surface in order, it doesn’t do it all. Stubborn buildup, from dirt and debris to excess oil, requires something a bit stronger to completely clear your pores. If avoided, it can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Hence why people make it a point to rely on a clay mask to get the job done.

Clay masks can be a tricky essential to understand due to varying formulas. Some are designed to detoxify the skin by absorbing excess sebum and drawing out impurities, while others prioritize hydration, gently refining the skin’s surface without stripping away moisture. In other words, not all clay masks are created equal, and choosing the wrong formula for your skin type can do more harm than good.

Your skin type also determines how often you should incorporate a clay mask into your routine. Those with normal or sensitive skin typically do best using one once a week. If you have oily or combination skin, however, applying a clay mask up to twice a week can help control excess shine while keeping your complexion balanced.

Ready to explore your options? You’ve come to the right place. In the spirit of elevating your self-care routine and maintaining a healthy skin barrier, we’ve compiled a list of six standout clay masks. From caffeine-infused offerings that work to smooth and brighten skin to purifying masks that make gentle cleansing a top-priority, these masks will give your skin the TLC it needs. Trust us, your skin will thank you.

Happy Shopping, Beauties!

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