Ex-Friend Files: Fans Of Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton Release Receipts To Show Who’s REALLY ‘Lying’ About Shamea’s Stalled Peach

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Porsha Williams’ fans are pulling out receipts after Andy Cohen seemingly confirmed what many have been saying all along: Shamea Morton’s husband, Gerald Mwangi, not Porsha, was the biggest reason Shamea’s peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was delayed. However, some fans are pushing back on Andy’s version of events after he alleged that the businessman “didn’t want cameras filming in their home,” a claim Shamea has said is untrue.

Fans of Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton are digging up receipts to see who’s telling the truth.

As previously reported, the conversation exploded after Andy addressed the topic on a recent episode of Radio Andy, revealing that he spoke with Gerald Mwangi for the very first time about the situation at the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th premiere party on Aug. 4. According to Andy, the real holdup wasn’t Porsha as Shamea alleged this season and last, after she claimed the show veteran was adamant that she shouldn’t have a peach since #RHOA was “her thing.”

Apparently it was Gerald’s reluctance to film at their home that caused the delay.

That sent Porsha supporters into full detective mode.

Fans quickly resurfaced multiple interviews from 2025 in which Shamea herself admitted that her husband, Gerald Mwangi, a Kenyan native and business executive who serves as the president and CEO of an HVAC company, was hesitant to participate in the show, making her own decision to join much more complicated.

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In an interview with E! News’ Brice Sanders in 2025, Shamea explained that Bravo had approached her several times over the years, but producers wanted Gerald involved before officially handing her a peach.

“It was always back to ‘Oh Gerald has to do it, your husband has to be a part,’ and he just wasn’t willing to do it,” she revealed. “But I think they were just like ‘Well we’ll give him some time, we’ll give him some grace’”.

Although Gerald eventually made a handful of appearances during Shamea’s debut season, she explained that while he’s always supported her reality TV journey, he’s simply never been interested in living in the spotlight himself.

“If it was just solely based on him signing up and doing it, I don’t think I would have a peach still cuz he was still like ‘No no no no,’” she added. “What people don’t understand is he’s always been supportive of me doing it. He was such a fan of me doing it but I’m like you don’t understand, they won’t let me do it without you, so hey we’re here always in God’s time.”

Shamea shared a similar story during an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, where she again explained that Bravo producers wouldn’t allow her to have a peach “without” Gerald participating in some capacity. Even then, she made it clear that he had always supported her joining the franchise; it was simply the cameras he wasn’t interested in.

More on the flip!