Style Gallery: Put Some Respect On Marlo Hampton’s Name When Talking About RHOA Fashion

Source: GETTY / MARLO HAMPTON

Put some respect on Marlo Hampton’s name when talking about the fashion standard on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

She has worn nearly every major fashion label you can think of — while introducing RHOA viewers to designers they may not have known before. Her knowledge of fashion, archive pieces and luxury labels brought something different to the show. And her commitment to dressing kept the other ladies on their toes.

It didn’t take long for her to make that impact either.

As Vogue reported in 2022, “Marlo solidified her status as the show’s fashion It girl on her very first appearance in season four, when she was introduced as ‘Nene [Leakes’s] Friend.’”

More than a decade later, Marlo’s influence on RHOA fashion is still worth talking about.

Cynthia Bailey Gives Marlo Hampton Her Fashion Flowers

In fact, her influence recently came up during a red carpet exchange with current cast member Cynthia Bailey.

Entertainment Tonight asked Cynthia whether she agreed with Kelli Ferrell, who recently called herself the show’s fashion standard during an interview with Carlos King.

“I love Kelli, and if Kelli feels like she’s the standard, I’m going to let her feel like she’s the standard,” Cynthia said.

But Cynthia also reminded everyone that several women have helped establish RHOA as one of Bravo’s most fashionable franchises — and she specifically called out Marlo.

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“There’s been so many women on the show who have brought their fashion to the show, and I have to point out Marlo Hampton being someone who was super serious about her fashion,” Cynthia continued. “I mean, Marlo made us all step our game up. However, all the ladies look good. I don’t know if she’s the standard now. We had some standards before she got here.”

Kelli has since posted an Instagram Reel clarifying her comments, saying she was referring to “some of the ladies on season 16.”

We agree with Cynthia — who is a fashionista’s fashionista in her own right.

There have been plenty of stylish women on RHOA. But any conversation about the women who helped set the show’s fashion standard has to include Marlo Hampton.

Marlo Hampton Had The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Stepping Their Fashion Game Up

For those who may not remember — or who are newer to the franchise — Marlo made it clear early that she did not play about fashion.

When the cast traveled to South Africa in 2011, Marlo had three times as many pieces of vintage Louis Vuitton luggage as everyone else. She requested wardrobe assistance to help her pack, along with hair and makeup assistants.

And while the other ladies prepared for safari, Marlo packed six-inch heels. On safari.

It was excessive. It was fabulous. And for Marlo, it made complete sense.

Because the labels were only part of what made her such a fashion force. Marlo knew fashion. She knew designers, understood vintage, and knew the difference between simply wearing an expensive piece and making it your own.

As the seasons continued — and Marlo eventually earned a peach of her own — viewers watched her wardrobe evolve along with her influence and access within the fashion industry.

But her relationship with clothes started long before reality TV.

“Fashion is just in my DNA,” she told Vogue. “I was raised in [project housing], but, at the time, my biological mom would go to the Goodwill to get our clothes, come home, wash them in the tub, and hang them on the line all for us to be the best-dressed kids in Maplewood. People don’t understand it’s so serious to me, and [I understand other] people may not take it as seriously. Fashion’s been there to uplift me when I’ve been down. It really is a part of me, a part of who I really am in my heart and mind.”

Marlo Hampton’s Closet Was A Fashion Girl’s Dream

Marlo has always treated fashion as more than something pretty to wear on camera.

In 2019, Marlo took cameras inside her closet for “Welcome to the Hamptons,” and the fashion girls gagged. The closet was exactly what longtime viewers expected from her. Personalized Jimmy Choos. An apple-red Chanel bag. Sequin blazers. Designer pieces stacked, hung and displayed throughout the space.

And leaving RHOA hasn’t changed that.

Marlo continues to bring the fashion on red carpets, at events, and across social media. She may no longer be holding a peach, but when it comes to RHOA fashion, she remains one of the best to ever do it. And she deserves her flowers.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has long been one of Bravo’s hottest Housewives franchises. The storylines and dynamic women have kept us watching, but fashion and beauty have always been part of the show’s appeal.

The Atlanta ladies know how to dress. Period. And there is no way to talk about the women who helped establish that reputation without talking about Marlo Hampton. To quote the reality star herself, this conversation about setting fashion standards on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ drains us.

Scroll to see 10 times Marlo showed us — on and off the show — just how much of a fashion killa she is.