Listen Live
Close
National

NFL Eliminating Pro Bowl Game

88 players will continue to be selected through voting by fans, players, and coaches.

Published on August 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The NFL is eliminating the Pro Bowl game while keeping the annual honor for the league’s top players.

The Athletic reports league executives presented the change to team owners Wednesday after years of experimenting with tackle, flag football, and skills competitions.

88 players will continue to be selected through voting by fans, players, and coaches, but alternates will no longer be recognized. Pro Bowlers will instead be invited to Los Angeles for an in-person celebration in February.

NFL officials said the change aims to restore meaning to the honor after growing numbers of replacement players and declining interest in the event.

SEE ALSO

NFL Eliminating Pro Bowl Game was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
News  |  Weso

Blueface Caught In Wild Street Fight, Nearly Knocked Out

18 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled August 2026

Reach Media - Syndicated| The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026 | 2025-12-26
Contests  |  The Morning Hustle

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Insane Jewelry Worn By NFL Stars

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close