THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute now Fivio Foreign has been establishing himself as one of New York’s most talented up and coming rappers and though he’s not as popular across the board as he should be, give him some time because he’s got that work.

Such is evident in his latest visuals to “Squeeze” where we find the Brooklyn drill rapper taking to a gas station to get lit and spit his rhymes while shots from his concerts and studio time cut in and out throughout the video. What is it with rappers shooting videos at gas stations these days? Just sayin.’

On a softer and somewhat morbid side, Rosalia recreates an iconic scene from the cult classic From Dusk Till Dawn in her visuals to The Weeknd assisted “LA Fama” in which she hypnotizes the Spanish singing Canadian crooner with her body language only to stab him when he least expects it. Dope to see Danny Trejo still doing his thing these days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jane Hancock, Yung Flag, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “SQUEEZE”

ROSALIA FT. THE WEEKND – “LA FAMA”

JANE HANCOCK – “LIKE MY WEED”

YUNG FLAG – “KEEP IT REAL”

REK BANGA – “GTA”

DON OMAR & NIO GARCIA – “SE MENEA”

FAMOUS DEX – “DEHYDRATED”

Fivio Foreign “Squeeze,” Rosalia ft. The Weeknd “La Fama” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com