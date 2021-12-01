The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kehlani has decided to remove their breast implants after redefining what beauty means to them and facing some health challenges due to the surgery.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, Kehlani recalls why they decided to get breast implants in the first place and what led them to removing the implants. “I remember this video of me performing went viral. People were like ‘she’s horribly built.’ So I went and got breast implants,” Kehlani said. After deciding to get breast implants, they experienced some health issues such as new allergies, restless leg syndrome, and brain fog. Their doctor said it might be the result of an autoimmune condition referred to as breast implant illness.

After coming to the conclusion that breast implants were not for them, Kelani decided to have them removed. They regret letting society define what beauty means to them, and they actually feel better about themselves since the breast implants have been removed. In their interview with Byrdie they stated, “I let the world bully me into feeling like I needed this. It’s been such a journey to figure out how I feel about the way that I look. And it’s a journey of highs and lows, but right now, Kehlani is right where they need to be. I actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy.”

To read more of the interview, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated Skin

Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets

Kyrie Irving Apologizes To His Ex Kehlani On Instagram: ‘I’m Sorry, I Know This Is Long Overdue’

Kehlani Removes Their Breast Implants ‘I Let The World Bully Me Into Feeling Like I Needed This’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com