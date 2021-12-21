Blac Youngsta Responds To Criticism of Young Dolph Diss Track Performance

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes beef lasts beyond the grave. At least according to Blac Youngsta after a clip of him performing his diss track directed at the late Young Dolph appeared online.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Friday (December 17), the rapper held a show at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas, Texas. During the show, he wound up doing “Shake Sumn,” a song from back in 2016 which levies a diss at Young Dolph: “Young Dolph Thornton wanna play ho/I’m on tour with the K ho/Mac 11, Smith & Wesson, extended clip, 100 rounds though/How the fuck you the king of Memphis, you ain’t from the city, you from Chicago/F*ck boy, you better lay low/Killers move when I say so.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He paused to light up a blunt and then finished doing the song.

Video of the performance quickly spread online, with many calling Blac Youngsta disrespectful for doing the song a month after Dolph was fatally shot outside of Makeda’s Cookies in their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The two had been entangled in a bitter and long-running feud, with Dolph’s SUV being shot up over 100 times in an infamous incident in 2017 that Blac Youngsta was alleged to have a hand in.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Blac Youngsta took to social media to vent about all of the criticism he received over the weekend. In a lengthy Instagram post, he made his feelings known. “I’m the type of n***a who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me!,” he wrote. “I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is. With that being said, I could give 2 f***s what the world think about me.”

He goes on to address rumors bout his grandmother’s house being shot up in the post as well, before ending with this: “I’m on my third life so can’t s** nobody say, think or feel toward me slow me down or stop me. I’m a man of God when it’s all said and done. I ain’t gotta answer to no one but him when it’s all said and done right?”

Let us know what you think in the comments.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Blac Youngsta Responds To Criticism of Young Dolph Diss Track Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com