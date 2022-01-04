The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is stepping out in all-Christian Dior-everything in her latest Instagram post and we’re absolutely obsessed with this fabulous look!

In a three-photo IG carousel, the rapper was all about the Dior logo as she rocked a blue Dior trench coat and matching pencil skirt. She paired the look with matching navy blue pointy toe heeled pumps and a neutral-colored top. She posed alongside her matching Dior baby carriage with her newborn in tow as she showed off her gorgeous beat and killer curves for her 121 million Instagram followers.

Check out the photo set below.

But this Dior drip wasn’t the only post the 29-year-old rapper gave us today. The mother of two also took to the social platform to give her followers a glimpse at her busy morning routine with 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and 4-month-old son whom she shares with her husband, Offset.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the “WAP” rapper carefully documented her morning, showing followers how she prepares a bottle for her youngest child around 6am. “Just finished feeding him and putting him back to sleep. I’ll be preparing another bottle for when he wakes up in a few again,” she captioned the IG Story.

She then shared a few short videos as she fed her baby once he woke up, giving fans a short glimpse of the newborn’s feet in the camera. Shortly after, Kulture joined her mama and brother, and Cardi showed off the 3-year-old while she brushed her teeth. As the day progressed, Cardi B returned to let fans know that she couldn’t post anymore on her story because she gets “busy quick” being aworking mom of two.

One thing’s for sure, motherhood looks good on Cardi!

Cardi B Is Dripping In Dior In Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com