Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black

Gymnast Sunisa Lee recently revealed her new relationship to the world via an Instagram post. The Olympic gold medalist is now dating USC football player Jaylin Smith. The couple seemed very happy and comfortable with one another as they snuggled up from the gram.
Smith, who plays defensive back for the Trojans was a standout Freshman who played in 9 games, had 11 tackles, a forced fumble, a sack, and inception. The former Bishop Alemany High star also appeared on Snoop Dogg’s Netflix show, “Coach Snoop.”
After Suni Lee announced their relationship, she revealed that she’s been facing serious backlash from some of her fellow Hmong Americans because her boyfriend Jaylin Smith is black.
Her comments came after she watched a TikTok video of a fan standing behind a picture of the couple as he congratulated her for her and Jaylin on their new relationship.
In the caption he wrote.”’I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black, LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.’
Sunisa jumped into the comments section of the video saying the video made her so happy and that she had received so much hate.
‘They support me when it’s beneficial for them, never when it comes to my happiness,” she said in the comments.
Her fans immediately jumped to her aid in the comments expressing 100% support for her relationship.
In November, during an interview with PopSugar, Lee admitted she was a victim of a racist attack while waiting for an Uber in Los Angeles. She revealed she was sprayed with pepper spray and called ‘ching chong.’
“I didn’t do anything to them,” she said during the interview. “Having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen.”
Sunisa made history in 2020, becoming the first Hmong American to ever participate in the Olympics. But it’s her relationship with a Black man that some folks just can get over.
Regardless of the hate, they are a beautiful couple.
Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black was originally published on newsone.com