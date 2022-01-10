Jordyn Woods Shares Stunning Family Photo Of 3 Generations On Instagram

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Isn’t this so cute!?

Actress and budding entrepreneur Jordyn Woods took to Instagram this week where she shared a sweet photo of the beautiful women in her family.

The First Place fitness app founder’s family tree runs “3 generations” deep, according to her caption, and the women in her family look stunning! Woods’ wholesome family photo pictures her little sister Jodie on the far right, her mother Elizabeth Woods, who appears to the left of Jordyn, and their gorgeous grandmother.

Woods’ serious work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit doesn’t fall too far from the family tree either. The California native is the daughter of the late John Woods, a television sound engineer who worked on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Her father sadly passed away in 2017 after a difficult battle with cancer. Woods’ mother, Elizabeth, is a talent manager who has played a pivotal role in helping the star to level up her lucrative brand partnership deals with companies like BooHoo and Eylure, in addition to her acting appearances in films like BET’s Trigger.

Of course, with all of her success, there are always a few trolls online looking to throw dirt on the celeb’s name and some who feel as though she hasn’t quite earned her name to fame. In Hello Beautiful’s 2020 cover story with Woods, the 24-year-old shared that she absolutely could care less about the constant chitter-chatter involving her name online.

“A lot of people are like, ‘What does she even do? She doesn’t even do anything.’ And for me, I don’t have to justify what I do to anyone. Nor do I have to prove anything,” she explained. “But I work my ass off every day and I do a lot—just because I don’t advertise every time I’m working or doing something doesn’t mean that I’m not doing it.”

Well, it looks like haters have a little bit more to be mad about this year, because Woods is heading into 2022 with a boatload of money-making prospects, including her new partnership with nutrition brand, Huel.

Congrats to Jordyn Woods!

