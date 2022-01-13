Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’

Danielle Brooks is married!
Earlier today, the Orange Is The New Black actress took to Instagram to share the photos from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, and the looks are everything! The couple chose Miami as the destination for their fairytale wedding and held the ceremony at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The photos look like something out of a movie, as the couple’s two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl for the beautiful ceremony.
But it was just as important for Danielle to work with a Black designer and for that, she selected Alonuko by designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola for her second look. “It was very important to me to find a Black wedding dress designer,” she said on Instagram. “When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot.”
She continued, “She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”
Check out the gorgeous gown below.
Danielle looked so stunning in her wedding photos that one picture is simply not enough. Here are other images the actress shared on her Instagram earlier today, showing off both dresses and giving her fans and followers a sneak peek of the gorgeous ceremony.
“Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you,” she captioned the photo. “You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano”
And here’s another shot of her second wedding dress, where she captioned the photo, “I’z married now! .”
She looks absolutely stunning! Congratulations to the newlyweds!
