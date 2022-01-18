Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God x Adidas Partnership Looks Ready to Make First Drop Soon

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Just over a year ago, fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo announced that he was parting ways with Nike and taking his brand Fear of God over to Adidas. And this past December, the 44-year-old creative showed up to the then Staples Center and quietly wore some original wares from the collab between FOG and Three Stripes.

It now appears that Lorenzo’s getup may become more widely available after they were on display at Shanghai’s annual streetwear fair INNERSECT.

The FOG creator himself wasn’t able to make the trip for the three-day event, but he teamed up with the organizers of INNERSECT to become its first co-curator ever. Visitors got an up-close look at the same pastel yellow hoodie that Lorenzo wore last month. They also had a chance to view apparel from other designers hand selected to exhibit their collections, too.

Lorenzo attended INNERSECT 2018, and that particular experience left a strong impression him. “So when the opportunity came to have a larger presence and more of a point of view and to speak in a more direct and authentic way to the consumer there was an opportunity we felt we couldn’t pass up,” he told Business of Fashion. He also used the event’s theme of balance to simultaneously showcase his three “pillars”: Fear of God, Essentials and Fear of God Athletics with Adidas.

“Lorenzo has fully demonstrated that his impact on the creative industry has no boundaries,” INNERSECT founder Kaufmann Zhang said in a previous interview with HighSnobiety. Zhang shared that he and the FOG designer first met in 2017 and their relationship has grown from a business-oriented one to a real friendship.

“From luxury to sportswear, he resonates perfectly with our values, shares the same progressive mentality on contemporary culture, and embodies the intersection of aesthetics, authenticity, and diversity,” Zhang continued, adding that the linkup of INNERSECT and Lorenzo “will present a conscious, community-driven experience that unknots and exceeds consumer desire.”

No dates have been given for when the first Fear of God x Adidas gear will officially hit shelves, but follow us for any latest news.

