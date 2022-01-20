The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Waist training has become the go-to method for slimming down your mid-section. While some people wear trainers under their clothes, the bold folks wear corsets that instantly cinch your waist and give you the perfect hourglass shape.

In an Instagram reel, KeKe Palmer gave us a glimpse of what it takes to have your waist disappear.

In the video, she is standing in a pair of pink undies, one black patent leather thigh-high boot, a white brazier, and a corset. Someone is behind her tightening the corset as she captures the moment.

“Um, excuse me? Do you see it?” she says in a sing-song voice. “No, you can’t. You can’t because it doesn’t exist. It doesn’t exist! The waist is gone! Honey, it’s snatched! You can’t get it back!”

The text on Palmer’s video indicated she was at a fitting. Because celebrities get fittings for most of their public appearances, there’s no telling where and when she will wear the corset and black boots ensemble.

Palmer isn’t the only person snatching their waist by wearing corsets. Summer Walker is also a fan an invisible mid-section. Before the birth of her first born, the R&B powerhouse would post pictures of herself in corsets that gave her the perfect hourglass shape.

No matter how big this trend gets, I think it’s one I’ll avoid. While is may look good, it also seems extremely uncomfortable. What do you think?

What Waist?: KeKe Palmer Shows Off Her Cinched In A Recent Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com