The Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour, Blame COVID

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a wrap before it even started. The highly anticipated Fugees reunion tour, which was already postponed, is now officially cancelled.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel were supposed to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark album The Score. However, the group took to social media to let fans know the gig is off.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” wrote the group on their official social channels. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

Announced in September 2021, the group held a warm-up show at Pier 17 in New York City to great fanfare, even if people made sure to mention it started late while pointing fingers to Lauryn Hill as the culprit. Then the fall dates got pushed to sometime in 2022. But it nows seems that the fact that we are still in a whole pandemic was enough reason to table the world tour outright, at least for now.

The group added, “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years.”

Now if y’all took your COVID vaccines and stopped raw dogging air, fans just might have been able to watch L Boogie, Clef and Pras get busy on a stage near you. But alas, here we are.

Interestingly, Variety notes that tickets sales to the dates that were previously made available were “light.”

The Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour, Blame COVID was originally published on hiphopwired.com