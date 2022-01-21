The Return Of “Air Yeezy”? Kanye West Teases Jordan Collab, Allegedly

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

A minute ago social media began to suspect that Kanye West would be making a shocking return to the Nike brand when he was spotted wearing a pair of Nike Vandal High “Terminator”‘s, but unfortunately for sneaker aficionados nothing ever came after that moment.

While he’s since gone back to wearing wild ass Adidas Yeezy boots, slides, and male struggle stripper boots, today (Jan. 21) he dropped a hint that not only could he be working with Nike again, but this time with their crown jewel brand, Jordan. Taking to Instagram to post the famous Jumpman logo that is a silhouette of one Michael Jordan, Kanye captioned it with “ ” to get the sneaker world in a frenzy in a matter of seconds.

Could the long-awaited Adidas/Jordan collaboration be on the way? Will Yeezy be leaving Adidas for Jordan Brand? Are the OG Air Yeezy’s going to finally be getting retro’d as we’ve been pleading for over the past few years? We certainly hope any of those three are happening.

In the second pic of the post it’s a screenshot of an old post which stated that Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, wanted to have a four-way conversation with Kanye, Michael Jordan, and DJ Khaled. Just today Khaled was hanging out with Kanye and posted his time with Ye on IG. Could they have come to some kind of agreement on a collaboration while they were kicking it? We have no clue, but what we do know is that Khaled’s pair of Nike Air Yeezy “Net”‘s came apart while he was kicking it with Kanye West and that sh*t hurt our sneaker loving hearts.

That’s what happens when you keeps your kicks on ice for years. Wear your damn sneakers!!

Are y’all looking forward to a possible Kanye/Jordan collaboration? Should they just retro the Air Yeezy collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

