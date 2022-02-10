King Von & 21 Savage “Don’t Play That,” E-40 ft. Sada Baby “It’s Hard Not To” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It’s been two years since the tragic passing of Chicago’s favorite son, King Von, but luckily for his fans he left some music in the chamber that’s set to release in his posthumous album, What It Means To Be King.

Today we get the first single/video from the project in the 21 Savage assisted “Don’t Play That” in which animation is used to portray both rappers as they go about their day riding through the hood and getting chased by police.

Back in The Bay, Hip-Hop legend E-40 drops a new clip in the Sada Baby featured “It’s Hard Not To” where the two kick it from the lawn while they drop that Left Coast flavor.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yo Gotti, Soulja Boy, and more.

KING VON & 21 SAVAGE – “DON’T PLAY THAT”

E-40 FT. SADA BABY – “IT’S HARD NOT TO”

YO GOTTI – “GIVING BACK”

SOULJA BOY – “WALK EM DOWN”

MARKSMAN – “VERIFIED CHOPPA 2”

049 GUS – “DOWN”

TRAE THA TRUTH & PEEZY – “OTHER SH*T”

TAY MONEY FT. SAUCY SANTANA – “HELLO”

