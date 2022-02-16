THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Roddy Ricch is one of the young stars of the current generation of Hip-Hop acts in the mainstream and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. In a recent chat, the Compton, Calif. native talked up his relationship with Meek Mill, their shared label of Atlantic Records, and more.

Roddy Ricch sat down with DJ Akademiks for the Off The Record podcast, covering a wide range of topics. During the fireside chat, Ak and Roddy dove into a recent outburst from Meek Mill regarding Atlantic and how the label is withholding music from the Philadelphia star. Meek also named Roddy in the dustup with Atlantic, saying that the label drove a wedge between the pair but according to Roddy, that wasn’t exactly the case.

In Roddy’s words, the issues Meek has with Atlantic have nothing to do with his situation despite earlier assumptions that the two were aligned together under Meek’s Dreamchasers imprint. Roddy tells Ak that the relationship between the two is scant at best and says that he’s moving ahead with his career and with Atlantic.

In support of Meek’s issues with Atlantic, Roddy did say that the label isn’t free from the concerns voiced but remained diplomatic in turn. Ak and Roddy also got into how Nipsey Hussle put a young Roddy on ahead of his connection with Atlantic and Meek’s imprint, adding that he was initially supposed to sign with All Money In, the imprint helmed by the late rapper.

Check out the entire chat below.

—

Photo: Getty

Roddy Ricch Talks Meek Mill, Atlantic Records & More With Akademiks was originally published on hiphopwired.com