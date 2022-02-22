Can Queen Naija Beat The Hustler’s At The Cash Grab?

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Naija checked in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l to debut her new single ‘Hate Our Love‘ but while we had her you know it was only right that we put her trivia skills to the test with the Cash Grab! Just like the Hustlers, Naija had 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly. Let’s see how she did.

Not too bad Queen! Remember, you too can play The Morning Hustle Cash Grab. For your chance to play and win 1K a day be sure to register by texting the word CASH to 71007!

1. Register below! We’ll call when it’s your turn to play.

2. Answer 10 trivia questions in 60 seconds.

3. You get $10 for each correct answer. Get them all right, you win the $1,000 jackpot.

Listen to play along and win weekdays at 7:30 and 9:30 ET (6:30 and 8:30 CT).