Is It CAP?: Dame Dash Feels Kanye West Is “Our New Michael Jackson”

Dame Dash is known for dropping bold statements. This particular one might be his boldest one yet.

Despite being shown as someone who wasn’t entirely on board with the idea of Kanye West becoming a rapper in Netflix’s three-part Ye docuseries jeen-yuhs, Dash had nothing but glowing words for the polarizing Hip-Hop star. Speaking with The Jasmine Brand, the 50-year-old mogul who eventually signed West to his first record label deal with Roc-A-Fella Records spoke on his relationship with West even going as far as to compare Yeezy to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

“I was the guy who always ran around with a camera ’cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time,” Dash said in his interview with the blog site. “So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example. I got a lot a footage, but it’s just the time, it’s always about the times. I think this is the right time for that,” he continued.

In a statement that definitely ruffled the feathers of Michael Jackson fans, Dash described West as “our new Michael Jackson,” while adding, “Whether that’s negative or positive, but that’s just what it is.”

“Every move [Kanye] makes, everybody’s paying attention to. He triggers the world,” Dash said, adding that during Yeezy’s time with label he “wasn’t that bold back then, but he always was very confident.”

West has been the talk of social media lately mainly because he just can’t seem to move on from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, plus he is currently slowly “rolling out” his new album DONDA 2. His dating life has been in the spotlight thanks to his now-dead whirlwind relationship with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and now his new obsession, a Kim Kardashian cosplayer, Chaney Jones.

Still, some very high praise from the cakeaholic himself. You can watch the interview below.

