1500 Reasons To Laugh: Kenan Thompson Reaches Legendary “Saturday Night Live” Milestone

Kenan Thompson is putting up numbers!

On this past week’s episode (March 5) of Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson reached yet another milestone by participating in his 1,500th sketch on the show.

A congratulations tweet was posted from SNL’s official Twitter account to commemorate the achievement. Thompson, who can be seen in the video celebrating with some of the other cast and crew members also took to his own Instagram account to reflect on the milestone and show appreciation to everyone who helped him get there. You can watch the record-breaking sketch below:

Thompson, who first joined the late-night program in 2003, is the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history, a record previously held by Darrell Hammond (14 years).

Hitting 1,500 sketches on “SNL” is very impressive for the “All That” alum, especially since he didn’t even have a speaking role in his first appearance on the show. He first appeared on the show during a Jack Black monologue. Black was attempting to display how success hadn’t gotten to his head when he encountered Thompson and another then-new “SNL” character, Finesse Mitchell.

The former “Kenan & Kel” co-star has since become a mainstay of the show. Thompson, 43, is a fan favorite and is beloved for his roles in recurring skits “What’s Up With That?,” “Black Jeopardy!” and “Family Feud.” Thompson is often praised for his ability to do impersonations of celebrities, including Al Sharpton, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Cosby, Charles Barkley, David Ortiz, OJ Simpson and Steve Harvey.

In 2018, Thompson was awarded a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the lyrics to “Come Back Barack” (along with Chris Redd and Will Stephen). When he isn’t entertaining fans on Saturday Night Live, he is surely doing it elsewhere. He was the host of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Thompson also juggles his “SNL” duties with his eponymous sitcom, “Kenan,” which is currently in its second season on NBC.

What’s your favorite Kenan sketch from “Saturday Night Live”? Have you tuned in to “Kenan” yet? What would you want to see next from the legend? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

