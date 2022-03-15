HeadKrack & Lore’l React To Kanye West’s Latest Rant

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Another day another rant from Ye’ but are you starting to pick sides?

In the latest episode of Kanye Vs. everybody, Ye’ said he’s had enough of not being able to see his children due to last minute schedule changes imposed by his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He took to instagram to share a text message that he sent to Kim stating that he was unhappy that his children missed Sunday Service again. “Why the f*ck is it up to you where my kids are if we so called have joint custody?”

He even spoke on D.L. Hughley‘s recent viral comments regarding where came to Kim’s defense labeling Kanye a stalker. In a long rant, Ye’ went on calling Hughley a “has been” and an alleged drug addict for seemingly taking Kim’s side. “God does not like you,” added West during his long rant.

The Morning Hustle weighed in on the latest dispute and you might be surprised on who’s side Headkrack and Lore’l are taking…

