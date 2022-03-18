The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

According to CBS46, Young Thug’s baby mother, Lakevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley. Jackson was in attendance at a friend’s birthday party where a fight broke out. Following the fight the suspect waited 20 minutes outside of the bowling alley.

Once Lakevia came out she was shot and killed.

The victim’s mother says the fight all began over a bowling ball.

More news to come as the story develops.

Report: Young Thug’s Baby Mother, Lakevia Jackson, Shot and Killed at Bowling Alley was originally published on hotspotatl.com