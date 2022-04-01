Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Peace to the HHW Nation! It’s been a while but we’re back with a new update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’re aiming to get back to the consistency you all expect. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests having lots more to say.

This week’s update opens with “Stick” from DJ Drama and Dreamville’s D-Day mixtape that just dropped featuring J.I.D., Kenny Mason, J. Cole, and Sheck Wes. It rolls on with the reunion of the THorton brothers, better known to us as the Clipse, on the track “Punch Bowl” from Nigo’s I Know NIGO! album.

Lil Durk’s 7220 dropped earlier in the year and the track “Petty Too” featuring Future is more of what we expect from the Chicago star. If you were in the mood to hear City Girls over some Drill, look no further than the duo’s “Top Notch” alongside Fivio Foreign. Shady Records signee GRIP drops off his new single “Emo Stick,” and we added “Starting 5” from the aforementioned D-Day project, which shines a light on Lute, Cozz, and Omen from the Dreamville camp.

The rest of the list rounds out with joints from Planet Asia, Benny The Butcher, Vince Staples, Paten Locke and Dillon, Defcee, Kipp Stone, 3 The God Way, RJ Payne, Snowgoons, T.F., and more.

