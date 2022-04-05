HomeICYMI

Rolling Ray Says He Ain’t Dead! Funeral At The Club, & Kanye Cancels Coachella!

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA on The Morning Hustle! Social media star, Rolling Ray says “It was NEVA giving DEAD,” after fans speculated he passed away due to his hiatus from social media after publicly battling COVID-19. A popular DC nightclub, Bliss has locals outraged after the club allowed a very unconventional funeral to be held for rapper “Goonew” and rapper Kanye West cancels Coachella!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Lo Down with Lore'l - Featured, Show Images

Source: Creative Services / Reach Media

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Catch Lore’l on The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 am ET!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Kanye West , lorel , rolling ray , The Morning Hustle

Also On The Morning Hustle:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
AJ Crimson Beauty Announces Naturi Naughton As Brand Ambassador
20 photos
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Close