Jim Jones, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Juelz Santana & Takeoff “We Set The Trends Remix,” Millyz ft. Gio Dee “Love/Hate” & More | Daily Visuals

Though Cam’ron is considered the face of Dip Set, Jim Jones has been the member that’s been consistently outside with that new work to keep that brand buzzing and today is joined by his Diplomatic colleague and rap stars brethren.

In his visuals to “We Set The Trends Remix,” Jim Jones is joined by Juelz Santana, Lil Wayne, Takeoff and DJ Khaled in a garage where a gang of women play the cars close as the rappers shine buckets of ice and while puffing on that magic dragon.

From some OG’s to an up and coming rapper, Millyz has come a long way since coming into the game and in his clip to the Gio Dee assisted “Love/Hate” he shows the outpouring of support his fans give him at his shows and on the streets.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Termanology and Paul Wall featuring Bun B, Coi Leray, and more.

JIM JONES, LIL WAYNE, MIGOS, DJ KHALED, JUELZ SANTANA & TAKEOFF – “WE SET THE TRENDS REMIX”

MILLYZ FT. GIO DEE – “LOVE/HATE”

TERMANOLOGY & PAUL WALL FT. BUN B – “THAILAND”

COI LERAY – “LONELY FANS”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY”

YUNG BLACKSTA – “HEART CONTROLLER”

ELZHI & GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW – “NEFERTITI”

COZZ – “BIG TROUBLE FREESTYLE”

