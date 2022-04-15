THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Fivio Foreign’s debut album B.I.B.L.E. has had New York bumping that drill sound since it’s release last week and today continues to keep his momentum going with a new clip featuring an unforeseen guest star.

In his latest visuals to “Slime Them,” Fivio Foreign is joined by Lil Yachtyn in his hood who’s verse is actually understandable as he’s not mumbling his rap in this cut. Yachty is actually a decent rapper when he spits clearly. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere Blueface and G Herbo make a Wessside and Midwest connection happen and in their visuals to “Street Signs” keep it gully with some leather clad hotties and exotic automobiles behind them as they drop their verses to the bouncy beat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Gucci Mane, Ace Hood, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. LIL YACHTY – “SLIME THEM”

BLUEFACE & G HERBO – “STREET SIGNS”

ACE HOOD – “AT WAR”

GUCCI MANE – “SERIAL KILLERS”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY PART 3”

FREDO BANG FT. RODDY RICCH – “LAST ONE LEFT”

EST GEE & 42 DUGG – “ICE TALK”

Fivio Foreign ft. Lil Yachty “Slime Them,” Blueface & G Herbo “Street Signs” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: