For the past few years Kanye West has become quite well-versed in the art of alienating fans, friends and even his rap peers, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Kid Cudi recently stated that he and Kim Kardashian’s stalker are no longer on speaking terms after he and Ye traded barbs on social media.

Yesterday the Man on The Moon artist seemingly out of nowhere took to Twitter to announce that the only reason that he’s on Pusha T’s album is because he recorded his verse “a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye” but that’s is not the case these days as he is no longer “cool w that man.”

Can’t say we saw that coming.

More than likely this has to do with Kanye West speaking out against Cudi for being cool with his romance rival, Pete Davidson he’s been dating Ye’s famous ex-wife, Kim Kardashian for quite some time now. It got to the point that Kanye West called out Cudi and even cut Kid’s verse from his Donda 2 project in retaliation (and pettiness) for his friendship with Davidson. Cudi clapped back by calling West a “f*ckin’ dinosaur” (Cudi is 38 and Kanye is 44) and the two haven’t seemed to have reconciled since.

Maybe Cudi thought his verse for Pusha’s album, It’s Almost Dry would’ve gotten the Donda 2 treatment and ended up on the cutting room floor. Once he saw it made the final cut, he probably felt the need to let everyone know it wasn’t because he and Kanye were once again best buds.

Still, for a second there Kanye West and Big Sean had a falling out thanks to Ye talking out the side of his mouth on Nore’s Drink Champs and eventually the two seem to have hashed things out not too long afterwards, so maybe there’s still hope for Ye and Cudi to squash their drama. If not, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye gets extra petty and recruits Lupe Fiasco for a collaboration cut or something. Just sayin. Can’t put anything past Kanye these days.

Kid Cudi Takes To Twitter To Announce He & Kanye Still Aren’t Cool With Each Other was originally published on hiphopwired.com

