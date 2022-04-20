Tiffany Haddish Talks Sex Tape Rumor & Catching Ex-Husband Trying to Film [Video]

HomeCelebrity News

Tiffany Haddish Talks Sex Tape Rumor & Catching Ex-Husband Trying to Film

 
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish catches up with Hot 107.9’s Beyonce Alowishus about new movies, endeavors, & even clears up some rumors! Haddish breaks down the struggles as a black woman getting paid her worth. The California native has a That’s So Raven moment and breaks down what her “big moment” looks like in her life and career.

If you thought the Golden Globes was the only party this week serving lewks, you are most definitely mistaken. Between the FOX Winter TCA party and the “Like A Boss” premiere, the red carpets were packed with our faves out there stuntin’ in their finest threads. One of the week’s fashion winners includes the ageless 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett, who wowed in this asymmetrical monochrome black and white suit and flowing curly locks. [caption id="attachment_3069114" align="alignleft" width="1054"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Just look at this close-up. How is she 61-years-old? ABassett wasn’t alone glowing on the red carpet. Her castmate Aisha Hinds and Like A Boss star Tiffany Haddish both rocked black and gave the girls a run for their money. Peep their looks and see Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Porter and more out there stuntin’ in these streets:

