Viola Davis Shares That Prayer That Led To Her Husband!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the tea! Actress Viola Davis sat down for an intimate conversation with Oprah Winfrey and shared the prayer that led her to 18 years of a successful marriage! During the intimate interview Davis shared, “I want a big black man…If you give me that God I’ll start going to church.” Just three weeks later she met her current husband Julius.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ASAP Rocky was also released from jail and more details arise about the details of the shooting. Don’t miss Lore’l and Headkrack on the Lodown weekdays on The Morning Hustle.