Confirmed: Elon Musk Purchases Twitter for $44 Billion

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been confirmed that the world’s richest man now owns Twitter.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Twitter’s board has accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media company for $44 billion. The announcement has been made after weeks of deliberation after Elon offered to buy the company at $54.20 per share, his “best and final.”

Shortly after Musk announced the purchase plan, Twitter’s board appointed a “poison pill” measure, suggesting it intended to resist Musk’s buyout. It’s unclear what led to the company’s change of heart.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s unclear what impact Musk will have on Twitter, or where he’ll start with changes. When he first disclosed his 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, he polled Twitter users on the creation of an “edit” button, which Twitter was already developing.

And for the crypto community enthusiasts, get this. Musk later suggested that he is going without ads from Twitter Blue, lowering its subscription price, and adding Dogecoin as a payment option. For all those who lost hope in Dogecoin, the Doge may be back in action after this buyout.

However, at the TED2022 conference, Musk presented how he would like to see the platform change under his ownership.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” he said at the time. Musk also shared that he would prefer “time-outs” over permanent bans. This move of purchasing Twitter with the ideals of freedom of speech suggests that former President Donald Trump will have access to rejoin the Twitter platform under his regime.

Twitter banned Trump from the platform following his tweets around Jan. 6 after the invasion of the U.S. Capitol, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” Some Republican law enforcement has expressed excitement at the prospect of Musk owning the company.

While certain Republicans have expressed their joy, so has the stock market. Many people with great speculation that the offer would be accepted today, hopped onto Robinhood and Webull and bought several shares and options of Twitter. Even though the market closed shortly after the offer was accepted, it’s almost a guarantee that anything attached to Elon’s name, has gone up.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Confirmed: Elon Musk Purchases Twitter for $44 Billion was originally published on rnbphilly.com