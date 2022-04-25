50 Cent Reveals Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Was the Case” Series No Longer Happening With Starz

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Last December, 50 Cent announced he was working on a new mini-series with Starz, and it would cover the events surrounding Snoop Dogg‘s notable 1993 murder trial. The show’s working title was allegedly A Moment In Time: Murder Was The Case, according to Variety, and all parties involved were reportedly eager to bring it to fans come late 2022.

But it now looks like the series has been killed off at Starz, and Fiddy is bummed the network appears to have fumbled the bag again. “@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story.”

This is only the newest breakdown in a strained relationship between Starz and 50 Cent. In November 2021, the Power creator was angry with the network for prematurely airing a special episode of BMF, and he threatened to buy out Starz to get even.

Yet the following month, Fiddy and Starz apparently patched things up enough to get the series in development with them. “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder Was The Case,” Snoop said at the time. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

For the time being, it remains unclear if, when, or how Murder Was The Case will make it to the airwaves. But Snoop did pay a visit to the Drink Champs podcast last week, and one thing he spoke on was how that murder trial changed him.

The Game called Snoop a “safe” artist when he visited the podcast last month, and Snoop admitted that he purposefully adapted his image after beating the case. “But I’m still a n***a,” The Doggfather continued. “When I’m driving the police get behind me, n***a my heart beat fast like the rest of you!”

