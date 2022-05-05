Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh Designed Driver Moccasins

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Even though he transitioned in 2021, we still see Virgil Abloh’s fingerprints throughout Louis Vuitton’s latest menswear collection. The house’s new driver shoe is big stepper energy.

As per Hype Beast, the late great creative put in a lot of great work for his final collection for the French luxury label. This week LV unveiled their Driver Moccasin, a footwear release that the Chicago, Illinois, native designed. Crafted from Monogram grained calf leather, the LV Driver Moccasin is the first driving shoe created by Virgil Abloh.

This model has a tubular construction for suppleness and lightness, while the vamp is traditionally stitched by hand. The design is enhanced by colorful details, such as the rubber pads on the outsole and the LV Initials lace tips. The Driver Moccasin is available in several colorways, including green, orange, black, and the label’s signature brown monogram. These pieces are available now and retail for a cool $940.00. You can shop the collection here.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

