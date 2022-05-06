Kevin Samuels, Relationship Influencer & Podcaster Confirmed Dead, Mother Says

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kevin Samuels, 56, controversial relationship influencer, podcaster and YouTuber with over 1.4 Million subscribers, has passed away, according to NBC News.

Rumors circulated yesterday of Samuels passing, but it had not yet been 100% confirmed. We are sad to report that the mother of Kevin Samuels, Beverly Samuels-Burch refused to release details about her son, but she did say she learned of her son’s death from social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call on Friday. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us”, says Kevin Samuel’s mother.

Atlanta Police Department confirmed that they found Kevin Samuels unresponsive in his apartment yesterday morning on May 5, 2022.

On Thursday, a GossipIntheCityTea exclusive reported on the passing of Samuels with a screenshot of what appears to be notes from an official phone call. Now, the Atlanta Police Department released an incident report that states Kevin was found “unresponsive on the floor of his apartment”. Though he is listed as Kelvin in one instance in the report, the APD has confirmed the identity of the man transported to Piedmont Hospital by Grady bus was Kevin Samuels.

A woman identified as a nurse told officials at the scene that she met Kevin on the night of May 4 “came to his apartment, and spent the night with him.” On the morning of May 5, the woman says Kevin complained of chest pains. When she attempted to help him, he reportedly fell on top of her and she then called 911.

As stated in the incident report, the woman “requested the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Mr. Samuels responsive until Grady arrived because she is a nurse.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office spoke to TSR saying, “The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is neither able to confirm or deny the passing of Kevin Samuels.”Marc Lamont Hill was also a reputable source that has Kevin Samuels passing online, but we are still waiting for the official report from the Medical Examiner’s Office .

Referring to himself as an image consultant, Kevin Samuels became very popular in last few years from using his podcast to guide Black men and women in the world of relationships. Kevin Samuels gained massive followers with videos titled “Why are women so angry?” and “Do modern women owe men?” While many of his teachings, advice and beliefs were very controversial, he surely knew how to get the public talking.

While some disagreed with Samuels’ teachings, others saw him as the best male influencer for both rising and seasoned men. One person took to twitter and commented, “Ppl who hate the OG #KevinSamuels is proof the majority are just bandwagon hoppers who never listened to his content and the rest are emotionally inconsistent and have a hard time accepting reality. Dude wanted men and women to be realistic when dating. That’s it.”

We pray for for the family, friends and fans of Kevin Samuels at this time.

