Kid Cudi Hints At Releasing New Music On Twitter

Kid Cudi has been highly active lately on various fronts, but it has been a minute since he’s released his own music. One moment on his social media account, however, suggests that could soon change.

The “Day And Night” rapper stoked the interest of his fans on Twitter on Wednesday (May 11th) as he dropped a video clip. The eleven-second clip is from 2019, and it shows Cudi nodding his head along to a track. The caption to the tweet asks the question: “Should I drop this?”

The snippet of music is one of a bunch that Cudi has on his social media profiles, but this new tweet could be the artist testing the waters. The immediate response from those viewing the tweet was all in favor of him releasing the full track. Kid Cudi hasn’t been lacking in creative output in the past few months, with contributions to Pusha T’s latest album It’s Almost Dry, Kanye West’s DONDA, and high-profile designer Nigo’s compilation I Know NIGO! in addition to posting up at the Met Gala in new KENZO fashion from Nigo and appearing in Netflix’s smash dark comedy Don’t Look Up with Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio and the horror film X by A24. With all that said, his last album, Man On The Moon III was back in 2020.

Of course, also been highly transparent about his struggles with fame and mental health through the past few years and how he has worked to be his best self throughout including taking a break from social media. That journey was captured in the documentary A Kid Named Scott, which was produced by Amazon and released last November. Fans also responded to the snippet by asking him to mend his relationship with Ye, which has blown up in the wake of West denouncing him for his friendship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson last December. Cudi responded later by declaring that he and the rapper weren’t cool any longer.

