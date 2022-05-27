Jonathan Majors Plays An Elite US Navy Fighter Pilot During The Korean War In The First Trailer For ‘Devotion’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Watch out Tom Cruise. You’re not the only Top Gun in these parts. Jonathon Majors will also be taking to the skies in his upcoming film Devotion.

In the film, Jonathan Majors plays an elite Black US Navy fighter pilot and forms an unlikely friendship with a white counterpart during the Korean War that eventually leads to them being the Navy’s most decorated wingmen.

Black Americans’ involvement with the military and participation in America’s wars is always conflicting due to the treatment of Black people in their own country. Devotion, based on the best-selling novel of the same name from author Adam Makos captures Majors’ character dealing with those feelings as he convinces himself he is worthy of fighting for a country he loves that at the time doesn’t love him back.

Official Synopsis:

Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Devotion follows other films like Red Tails and The Tuskegee Airmen that told the story of real-life Black fighter pilots who proudly served a country that treated them as second-rate citizens with oppressive anti-Black laws (Jim Crow) and segregation.

J.D. Dillard directs Devotion, and the screenplay was written by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart. Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill serve as producers on the film. It also stars Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. The movie arrives exclusively in theaters on October 14 in a limited capacity, expands on October 21 then flies onto movie screens across the country on October 28.

Step into the intense first trailer for Devotion below.

Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Devotion

