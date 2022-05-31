Tytyana Miller, Daughter Of Master P, Has Died

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Percy “Master P” Miller, has reportedly died. Tytyana publicly battled substance addiction, but the cause of death remains unknown.

Master P and his son Romeo Miller both took to social media to honor the life of their loved one over the weekend.

From Master P’s Instagram page:

Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel

Romeo Miller’s post was similar, with additional words for his sister in the end:

Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM

Tytyana Miller appeared on the VH1 series Growing Up Hip Hop, and her father and brother staged an intervention. While on the program, Tytyana displayed confidence that she could combat drug addiction. The support and compassion Master P and Romeo shared for Tytyana was visible and moving.

Tytyana Miller was 29.

