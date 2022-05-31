‘Winnie the Pooh’ Set To Catch Bodies In New Horror Film Re-Imagining

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Inflation seems to be hitting everyone hard these days but when a lovable bear like Winnie the Pooh has to resort to eating his friends and human beings instead of honey, y’all know his pockets is struggling.

Seriously though, according to Variety a new film starring Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as blood thirsty animals has just wrapped filming and we’re sure it’s going to leave a sour taste in the mouths of Pooh Bear fans who have nothing but fond memories of the classic cartoon. Directed by Rhys Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will take Winnie and Piglet into the dark side of life as the premise of the film revolves around Winnie and Piglet satisfying their hunger after being abandoned by a college-bound, Christopher Robin.

Left without food or honey, the two beloved characters let their animalistic nature takeover and go on a bloody rampage straight out of Natural Born Killers.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield continued. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Sounds like a straight to DVD affair but we’re in 2022 so it’ll be in some theaters and probably On-Demand.

Naturally, this will be a horror/comedy film a la Bride of Chucky but we’re sure it’ll be the talk of social media once it drops some time in the future. Still, just because it’s going to have comedic and humorous elements to it, the film should in no way be considered family friendly.

“No one is going to mistake this [for Disney],” Waterfield said. “When you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version of it.”

That trailer’s going to get a million hits within 48 hours. We calling it right now. Also we lowkey see a copyright infringement lawsuit on the horizon. Just sayin.’

Are you going to be interested in seeing Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey when it releases? Let us know in the comments section below.

