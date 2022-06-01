A Dangerous Ride: Brad Pitt Stars in Action-Packed Trailer for ‘Bullet Train’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

If you’ve been waiting for Brad Pitt to be back on the big screen, the wait will soon be over.

The Shawnee, Oklahoma native will star in the upcoming Sony Pictures film, ‘Bullet Train.’

In ‘Bullet Train,’ Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train. The end of the line is only the beginning in a wild, non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan. You can watch the trailer below.

Looks absolutely insane right?

The film’s cast includes Joey King (‘The Act’), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’), Brian Tyree Henry (‘Atlanta’), Andrew Koji (‘Warrior’), Hiroyuki Sanada (‘Rush Hour 3’), Michael Shannon (‘Nocturnal Animals’), Benito A Martinez Ocasion (Bad Bunny), Sandra Bullock (‘The Blind Side’), Zazie Beetz (‘Atlanta’), Logan Lerman (‘The Butterfly Effect’) and Karen Fukuhara (‘The Boys’).

After overseeing films such as John Wick (2014), Deadpool 2 (2018) and Hobbs & Shaw (2020), David Leitch was tapped to direct this action/comedy thriller, from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz. The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

On top of his director duties, Leitch serves as a producer on the film also. Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua are also listed as producers while Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick took on executive producer roles.

‘Bullet Train’ is set to be released August 5. Let us know how you feel about the trailer and be sure to follow the film on its socials (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) for any additional updates.

A Dangerous Ride: Brad Pitt Stars in Action-Packed Trailer for ‘Bullet Train’ was originally published on globalgrind.com